Man gets 6-yr jail for wildlife trafficking

Alipurduar: The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Alipurduar has sentenced a man to six years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 for his involvement in wildlife trafficking.

On June 3, 2024, forest officials from the Chilapata Range under the Jaldapara Forest Division arrested Lukas Basumatary with the skin of an adult leopard. A case was registered against him under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. During the investigation, the Forest department found that Basumatary was an accomplice of the notorious poacher Rikoch Narjinary, who was involved in the killing of a rhino in Jaldapara National Park in 2015. Jaldapara Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Praveen Kaswan expressed satisfaction with the swift legal proceedings, stating that justice had been served within eight months of the arrest.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Madan Gopal Sarkar highlighted the efficiency of the judicial process, stating: “The case commenced on June 3, 2024. On Monday, Chief Judicial Magistrate Megh Dorjee Moktan sentenced the accused to six years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 40,000. In case of non-payment, the court has ordered an additional five months of imprisonment. Additionally, 50 per cent of the fine amount has been awarded to the investigating team as a reward.”