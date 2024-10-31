Man gets 5-yr jail for smuggling Hill Myna birds

Alipurduar: In a landmark judgement underscoring the commitment to wildlife protection, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court of Alipurduar sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 for smuggling Hill Myna birds, a protected species under India’s Wildlife Conservation Act of 1972.

The case dates back to 2010 when Dhruv Newar, a resident of the Chunia Jhora tea estate in Samuktala near the Buxa Tiger Reserve, was arrested with six live Hill Myna birds in his possession. Following his arrest, the Forest department initiated legal proceedings, which concluded on Wednesday with the court’s verdict.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Madan Gopal Sarkar commented on the efficient judicial process, saying: “The case began on April 3, 2010.

On Wednesday, the judge handed down a sentence of five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000. In the event of non-payment, the court has ordered an additional six months of imprisonment.”

Reacting to the decision, Debashis Sharma, Deputy Field Director of the Buxa Tiger Reserve (East), stated: “This verdict strengthens our efforts to protect wildlife. We hope this ruling will deter the public from violating forest laws.”