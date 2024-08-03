Man gets 3 years imprisonment for attempted rape and molestation of minor

BALURGHAT: A special court in Balurghat has sentenced a 55-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to rape and molest an eight-year-old girl.



The judgment was passed by Judge Sharanya Sen Prasad of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court.

The crime had been committed on July 31, 2022, in South Dinajpur. The case was registered on August 2, 2022, following a complaint filed by the victim’s family.

After a two-year-long trial, the court found the accused, Dulal Barman, guilty under Sections 8 and 354 of the POCSO Act. During the trial, the prosecution, led by government lawyer

Ritabrata Chakraborty, presented compelling evidence against Barman.

“On Tuesday, the Judge, having reviewed all the evidence, convicted Barman. The final verdict was announced on Wednesday, sentencing him to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of INR 5,000. In case of non-payment of the fine, an additional six months of imprisonment will be enforced. The court also ordered compensation of Rs one lakh for the victim,” Chakraborty stated.

The victim’s family expressed relief and satisfaction with the judgment. “Justice has been served,” said a family member of the victim.