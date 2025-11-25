Man gets 20 yrs jail for repeated sexual abuse of minors

Malda: In a significant judgment, the Special POCSO Court in Malda on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting three minor girls by luring them with chocolates. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, Rabi Karmakar, a resident of Habibpur. In case of non-payment, he will have to serve an additional two years in prison.

Along with the sentence, Special POCSO Court Judge Rajib Saha ordered that each of the three victims be provided compensation of Rs 50,000.

According to the prosecution, Karmakar had been exploiting the minors for a prolonged period by offering them chocolates. The matter came to light when the victims disclosed the abuse, following which a complaint was lodged at the Police Station on April 1, 2022. Police submitted the chargesheet in June of the same year and the trial proceeded with the deposition of 12 witnesses. Public Prosecutor Asitbaran Bose welcomed the verdict, saying:

“The court has delivered a strong and much-needed message. The accused repeatedly abused innocent girls by luring them with chocolates. Justice has finally been served.” He added that the stringent sentence reflects the judiciary’s zero-tolerance stance toward crimes against minors. The judgment has brought a sense of relief and justice to the victims’ families and the local community.