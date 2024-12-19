Man gets 20-yrs jail for raping 6-year-old

Cooch Behar: District Judge Rajesh Tamang of Mathabhanga Court has sentenced Suresh Barman to 20 years irigorous imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl. The sentence was announced on Thursday.

Special Public Prosecutor Abufatar Haque, representing the Mathabhanga Circle Court, confirmed the details, stating: “In connection with the 2020 incident, the court has sentenced Suresh Barman to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a six-year-old girl. Additionally, a fine of Rs 20,000 has been imposed and the victim is to receive Rs 5 lakh in compensation.”

According to court sources, the incident took place in 2020 in the Cooch Behar district. Barman had lured the six-year-old girl to his house while no one else was present and sexually assaulted her. The victim later revealed the incident to her family, who then filed a police complaint. The Mathabhanga Police arrested Barman and an investigation was launched.