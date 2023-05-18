Man gets 20 yrs in jail for impregnating minor

DARJEELING: A special POCSO court in Darjeeling convicted 59-year-old Subash Rai for continued sexual assault on a 14-year-old minor and impregnating her.



“Judge Raja Ray sentenced Rai to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of POCSO Act along with a fine of Rs. 5000 failing to pay, an additional imprisonment of 3 months. Under the Victim Compensation Act, the victim would also receive Rs. 4 lakh, ruled the Judge” stated Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor.

Rai stated that in 2022, Subash Rai’s wife had fallen ill. The victim would visit his house to help Rai’s ailing wife with her daily chores. “Taking advantage of the situation, Rai continuously assaulted her sexually. Later the mother noticed certain physical changes and took her to the doctor. On medical checkup it was found that she was 26 weeks pregnant” added the PP.Later the victim gave birth. A genetic profiling was done of the baby and there was a DNA match with the accused. Rai was arrested in 2022.