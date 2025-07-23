Man gets 14 yrs jail for throwing acid on wife a year ago

Kolkata: In a rare instance, an accused of acid attack on a woman was convicted and awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment by the Fast Track Court Alipore within one year and a month.

It was learnt that during the month of June 24, last year, Asmina Bibi aged about 45 years was sleeping inside her room at her residence in Pujali South 24-Parganas. As she was going through a marital dispute, Asmina was staying separate from her husband Sheikh Abbas alias Kalo.

While she was sleeping, Abbas threw a bottle of acid from the open window. As a result, Asmina sustained critical burn injuries and underwent treatment for several months at the MR Bangur hospital. After the case was registered, Abbas was arrested. After the investigation completed chargesheet was filed during August last year. About a month later, charge was framed against Abbas and court initiated a custody trial for the accused.

On Monday, Abbas was held guilty by the Additional Sessions Judge, Fast Track 7th Court, Alipore, Manikuntala Roy. On Tuesday Abbas was awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment. Special Public Prosecutor of the case, Anirban Guhathakurta said: “Acid attack is a social menace. Even the High Court and Supreme Court had expressed anxiousness about the acid attack.”