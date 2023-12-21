Man gets 10-yr jail for physical assault on minor

Jalpaiguri: The POCSO Court in Jalpaiguri district convicted a 38-year-old for physically assaulting a minor. The court sentenced the accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000, with an additional imprisonment of 6 months in case of non-payment, on Thursday.

Judge Indubar Tripathi also ordered the District Legal Service Authority to pay Rs 2 lakh to the minor’s family.

“On September 10, 2016, a tea garden worker’s family in Jalpaiguri Sadar Block left their 5-year-old daughter at home and went to work in the garden. At that time, the minor was playing in front of their house. Taking advantage of this situation, the accused neighbour picked up the minor, took her to the side of the house and sexually assaulted her. When a neighbour woman arrived at the scene, the accused fled.

On the day of the incident, the minor’s family filed a written complaint at Jalpaiguri Women Police Station. Subsequently, the accused was arrested and remained in

jail custody.

A total of 10 witnesses were examined in the case, including a medical doctor who examined the minor. The court found the accused guilty and convicted him under the POCSO Act,” stated Debashis Dutta, Special Assistant Public Prosecutor, Jalpaiguri POCSO Court.