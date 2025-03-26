Man gets 10-yr jail for killing wife

Siliguri: The Siliguri Fast Track Court has convicted Biplab Saha for the murder of his wife, Asona Saha, sentencing him to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000. He has been charged under Section 304B and Section 498A. The verdict was delivered by Mainak Dasgupta, the Additional District Sessions Judge, on Tuesday evening, following a 17-year long legal battle.

Biplab, a resident of Jyotinagar in Siliguri, was married to Asona Saha, a resident of Jadavpally in Falakata, in 2005.

According to the Samiran Sutradhar, Public Prosecution (PP) Biplab and his family members subjected Asona to constant dowry-related torture. In 2007, Biplab and his family set Asona on fire. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Asona’s brother, Nitya Gopal Saha, filed a written complaint at Siliguri Police Station. After questioning of 24 witnesses, the court found Biplab guilty. However, Asona’s mother-in-law and brother-in-law were acquitted by the court. Additionally, Asona’s father-in-law, who was also named in the charges, passed away several years ago. The PP said: “We are satisfied with the court’s decision and we hope it serves as a reminder that such crimes will not go unpunished.”