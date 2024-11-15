Man from Jharkhand kills one, injures 3 of a family

Alipurduar: A man from Jharkhand killed one family member and injured three others in Surya Sen Pally, Alipurduar Junction, on Thursday night.

Neighbours, alerted by cries for help, broke open the gate to find four family members lying in blood. A wooden stick was found nearby and a young man was seen

fleeing the scene.

The injured were rushed to Alipurduar District Hospital, where 70-year-old Pritilata Acharya was declared dead. Deceased’s son Ashim Acharya and his wife Soma, along with their specially-abled daughter, were transferred to a private nursing home in Cooch Behar.

The accused, Vivek Singh from Jharkhand, was caught by local residents who tied him up and informed the police. According to police sources, Singh had a prior acquaintance with the family. Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi said: “Initial investigations suggest the attack stemmed from a financial dispute. We are looking into other potential motives.”