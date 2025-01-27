Man from Imphal kills self at Kolkata airport

Kolkata: Tension spread among the other passengers and people at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon after a man committed suicide by jumping from the departure flyover.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Oinam Ranjan Singh of Imphal aged about 50 years had arrived at the city on January 23. Singh since then was found strolling inside airport premises aimlessly. On Sunday Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel spotted Singh at the airport and questioned him about his intentions. While talking CISF personnel found that Singh was talking meaningless.

Suspecting Singh was mentally unstable, he was taken to a hospital from where the man was released after treatment.

After getting discharged, Singh again reached the NSCBI Airport premises.

He reached in front of the departure lounge on the departure flyover. All of a sudden, Singh jumped down from the flyover and fell on the taxi bay in front of the arrival lounge. Immediately Singh was rescued and rushed to Barasat District Hospital Where he was declared brought dead.

Controversy cropped up about how a person reached the place in front of the departure lounge on the flyover without getting noticed.