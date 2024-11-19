Man found roaming in & around Nabanna, detained

Kolkata: A person was detained while he was found roaming in and around Nabanna Sabhagar while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was chairing a meeting of the Tribal Development

Council on Monday.

When the police questioned him and asked him to go away from the place citing security reasons, the person refused and insisted on talking with the CM. He was informed that no person can meet the CM without appointment after following certain procedures. However, the person started shouting slogans in demand of job and financial assistance.

The police detained him and took him to the nearest police station. He is being questioned by the sleuths to ascertain his real motive.

According to sources, the person Abul Hussain is a resident of Murshidabad. He was having some financial problems in connection with his business. He has claimed that he had come to pray for financial help from the

Chief Minister.