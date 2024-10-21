Man found murdered in mango orchard

Malda: A man was brutally murdered in a mango orchard on Monday morning. The victim, whose body was slashed up, was identified as Phulchand Mondal, a 35 year-old migrant labourer who had recently returned home from work in another state.

Family members reported that Phulchand had left home in Jaladitola on Sunday evening but did not return. His lifeless, bloodied body was found approximately one-and-a-half kilometers away, sparking grief among relatives who rushed to the scene upon hearing the news.

Preliminary investigations by local police suggest that the murder may have resulted from a dispute during a drinking session. However, the police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and have not yet identified any suspects.

A large police contingent, led by the officer-in-charge of Baisnabnagar, cordoned off the area to gather evidence. Eyewitnesses are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Sampa Mandal, sister-in-law of the deceased, said: “He doesn’t have any enmity with anyone in the village. We want stringent action from the police to nab the culprits.”

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and started an investigation into the matter. Arrest is yet to be made in the case.