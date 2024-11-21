Man found murdered in Katihar Express

Kolkata: Tension spread at Howrah Railway Station after a man was found murdered inside the compartment for the specially-abled in the (Down) Katihar Express.

Though the body was found on Tuesday morning, the body was identified on Wednesday night. According to sources, on Tuesday around 7:30 am the Down Katihar Express arrived at the Howrah Railway Station.

Despite all the passengers deboarding the train at the terminating station, the deceased identified as Soumitra Chatterjee was found lying on one of the bunks covered with a blanket. Some passengers tried to wake him up but he did not respond. Later Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at the Howrah railway station were informed.

When the blanket was removed, it was found that Chatterjee’s body, having blood stains and multiple wounds, was lying on the bunk.

Though the RPF personnel searched the compartment no luggage was found. After a case was registered at the Howrah Government Railway Police (GRP) station, police started a probe. On Wednesday night Chatterjee’s body was identified. So far cops have come to know that he had boarded the train from Katihar on Monday and called his wife. Chatterjee was a table player and used to train students at an institute in Katihar. Police suspect that Chatterjee was murdered somewhere else and then his body was placed on the bunk.