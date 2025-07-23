Man found hanging inside hotel room

Cooch Behar: Tension spread in Cooch Behar town after a man was found hanging inside a private hotel room on Raj Rajendra Narayan Road on Tuesday morning.

The deceased, identified as Bappa Ali (30), was a resident of Baro Natabari under Sitai Assembly Constituency. According to police and hotel sources, he had checked into the hotel around 11 am on Monday, stating that he was in town for medical treatment.

On Tuesday, around the same time, hotel staff knocked on his door for cleaning but received no response. Multiple phone calls also went unanswered. The staff then alerted the Kotwali police, who arrived and opened the door to find Bappa hanging inside.

Police informed the family and the body was brought down in their presence. His brother, Bablu Hussain, alleged that Bappa, though married, had an extramarital relationship and demanded to see the hotel’s CCTV footage. After reviewing the footage, police sent the body for post-mortem.

Family members also claimed that Bappa had been missing from home for two days before the incident. The Cooch Behar Kotwali police have launched an investigation and are exploring all possible angles, including suicide and foul play.