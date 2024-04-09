Man found hanging in hosp, probe on

Jalpaiguri: The body of a man was found hanging from the toilet door of the male ward at Jalpaiguri Government Medical College Super Specialty Hospital on Tuesday, sparking a sensation. However, the medical college authorities clarified that the deceased was not a patient at the hospital.



On Tuesday, the cleaning staff discovered a putrid smell emanating from a toilet in the men’s ward, finding the door locked from inside.

Subsequently, they informed the

Jalpaiguri fire brigade and Kotwali Police Station. Sanjay Dutta, IC of Jalpaiguri’s Kotwali Police Station, stated: “The identity of the deceased is not yet known. An investigation is underway and the body has been sent for post-mortem.”

Dr Surojit Sen, Additional Medical Superintendent of the Medical College, stated: “The deceased was not undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police are investigating.”