Man found hanging, cops recover body

Cooch Behar: The Tufanganj Police Station recovered the body of a person found hanging from a noose in Palpara area of Maruganj Gram Panchayat in Tufanganj sub-division.



The police found the body on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ajit Arjya, aged 40, aa resident of Palpara. According to the Tufanganj Police Station, the body has been recovered and sent to Cooch Behar Medical College and Hospital for a post mortem examination. Following post mortem, the body will be sent to the family. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.