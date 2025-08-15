Man found hanging at Balurghat Dist Court premises

BALURGHAT: A man identified as Bapi Sarkar of Hosenpur under Balurghat Police Station was found hanging behind the toilet of the Balurghat District Court on Thursday around 11:30 am. Police said the reason behind his visit to the court and the motive for the suicide remain unclear.

Upon receiving the information, a large police team from Balurghat Police Station rushed to the spot. The body was recovered and sent to Balurghat District Hospital for post-mortem. The incident caused a stir in the court premises.

Sources said the deceased had seven to eight pending cases in the Balurghat District Court and used to visit regularly from Hosenpur for hearings. However, Thursday was not a scheduled date for his appearance.

His lawyer, Krishna Das, stated that Sarkar was his client and had multiple ongoing cases. “I met him at court this morning. He appeared unwell and looked disturbed.

I told him to go home as he had no hearing today. I have no idea why he came to court or why he took his own life,” Das said. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.