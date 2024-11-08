Man found hanging after being labelled rapist

Siliguri: A man accused of rape, who his family claims was falsely implicated, was found dead just few days after securing bail. The deceased, Mridul Kanti Mandal, (48 years) was found hanging in his rented accommodation in Champasari area of Siliguri on Wednesday night. Originally from Balurghat, Mandal was living in Siliguri for approximately eight years, working as a driver. His family contends that he was wrongfully accused by a neighbouring woman, who filed a rape complaint against him on October 6.

Deep Saha, lawyer of Mridul, said: “The allegation was false. The complainant failed to provide any evidence in court.”

Despite being granted bail, Mandal reportedly struggled with emotional distress stemming from the accusations, which he found deeply troubling. On the day of his death, police from Pradhan Nagar arrived at the scene after Mandal’s body was spotted.

His family members arrived from Balurghat to Siliguri upon hearing the news, lodged a complaint with police demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. Post-mortem was conducted at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital on Thursday. Pradhan Nagar Police have started investigation into the case.