Man found dead with slit throat in Maynaguri road area

Jalpaiguri: Tension gripped the Maynaguri Road area on Tuesday after the body of a man with a slit throat was found beside a roadside canal. The deceased has been identified as Amal Roy, aged 50.

Local residents spotted the body in the morning and alerted the police. A crowd soon gathered at the site.

Initially, the man was unidentified, though witnesses claim one of his daughters arrived, saw the body and left quietly.

Officers from Maynaguri Police Station recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Locals revealed that Roy had been living at his in-laws’ house for years and had recently built a house nearby. He reportedly had a strained relationship with his wife, which is now a key angle in the investigation.

The incident has sparked unrest in the area. Police have launched a probe and are questioning Roy’s wife and two daughters as part of their investigation.