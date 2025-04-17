Man found dead in Raiganj

Raiganj: Swaraj Das, a 52-year-old man, was discovered dead in front of his residence in Kashibati, Ward 1 of Raiganj Municipality, North Dinajpur district, on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, the deceased’s sister, Sikha Ghosh, filed a complaint alleging that Swaraj’s wife, Sulachana Das, and their daughter were responsible for his death. Ghosh claimed that her brother had previously confided in her about being assaulted by his wife and daughter over various issues.

She stated: “My brother had told me that his wife and daughter would assault him on different issues.

From local residents, we came to know that they also beat my brother severely. His corpse was found lying in front of the house.

We want police to arrest them soon and take exemplary actions against them.”

A police officer of the police station informed that in response to the complaint, police have detained Sulachana Das and her daughter for interrogation.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause

of death.