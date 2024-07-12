Man found dead in Bright Street, cops suspect murder

Kolkata: A man was found dead inside a house in the Bright Street area under the jurisdiction of Karaya Police Son Friday afternoon.



According to sources, on Friday afternoon the man identified as Samser Ali (38) was found dead inside a house on Bright Street behind the Quest Mall. Ali was reportedly involved in the construction business. On Friday, when his body was discovered, a sharp weapon was found inside the room. His body showed multiple injury marks, including a deep wound on his forehead.

Cops from the Homicide section and forensic experts have visited the spot.

It is suspected that the youth was murdered using the same sharp weapon that was found in the room.

The CCTV cameras installed outside the house were covered using pieces of cloth.

It is suspected that Ali was murdered as part of a well-planned scheme, though the motive remains unclear.

The police suspect a business rivalry might be behind the crime. Additionally, they believe the killers might have been acquainted with Ali.