Man forges Anit Thapa’s letterhead, extorts money

Darjeeling: Rahul Trikhatri (33) of Thakurbari, Ward 1, Kalimpong was arrested by the Darjeeling Police in connection with faking Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Anit Thapa’s letterhead and extorting money from different business houses. He was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday and remanded to police custody.

Trikhatri was arrested from Boxijhora, around 3 km from Darjeeling town at around 8pm on Wednesday. “He was produced at the CJM court on Thursday and remanded to police custody for further investigation. He will be produced again on December 2,” stated Pankaj Prasad, Assistant Public Prosecutor.

Incidentally, GTA Chief Anit Thapa took to social media on November 11 stating that using a fake letterhead bearing his name and also his signature a letter had been sent to the owner of a tea garden demanding Rs 41,000. The letter stated that tea garden workers were facing problems over the bonus stalemate issue hence the BGPM party had decided to support them. The Rs 41,000 would be used for this.

Anit Thapa declared the letter as fake and the signature a counterfeit (scanned). He urged all not to give in to such scams and pay up. A complaint was also lodged with the police.

Trikhatri is a history-sheeter and has been involved in similar crimes in the past also.