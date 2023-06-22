Man falls from 6th floor, dies

Jalpaiguri: Santosh Shah (27 years), a resident of Mahavir Basti area of Station Road in Banarhat, died after falling from the 6th floor of the Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital on Thursday.



Hospital authorities have launched a probe into the incident. The Jalpaiguri Kotwali police have also initiated an investigation. Santosh, a fish trader by profession, had been admitted to the Super Specialty Hospital by his family last Tuesday.

The family claims that he was scheduled to be discharged on Thursday.

However, around 10 o’clock in the morning, the unfortunate incident occurred. Kalyan Khan, MSVP, Jalpaiguri Medical College stated, “it is not immediately possible to determine how this happened. Further details will only be known after the completion of the police investigation and the post-mortem examination.”