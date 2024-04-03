Man dupes two employees impersonating company CEO

Kolkata: A man was arrested by the cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly duping two Information Technology (IT) employees impersonating as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company where they work. According to sources, Annu Sinha, a resident of New Town, had lodged a complaint against an unknown person on October 10, last year. Sinha alleged that she and her colleague Anamika Kar had received messages on their WhatsApp from an unknown number with a profile picture of their company CEO asking them to check availability of Apple app store gift cards.

As asked, the women checked and informed about the availability after which they were asked to buy five gift cards each as those were urgently needed for a client. As ordered, Sinha purchased five but Kar was able to buy only three. Later, they shared the gift card online on the said number.

Meanwhile, when Sinha got in touch with the HR manager of the company as Kar was unable to buy five gift cards, she came to know that no such instructions were given by the CEO. During the probe, cops tracked the accused identified as Biswa Ranjan Mahapatra using technological help and on Monday night arrested him from his residence in Nayagarh district of Odisha.