Man dupes people on pretext of providing cheap air tickets, held

Kolkata: A man was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly duping people on the pretext of arranging cheap air tickets for their travel. The accused, identified as Indrajit Banerjee, of Manicktala area was produced at the Alipore Court on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody till August 5.

According to police, the accused used to introduce himself as a travel agent and assure customers of arranging air tickets at cheap rates. After receiving money from people, he would stop communicating with them. Banerjee was involved in the cheating business for over 10 years but was never arrested. Despite eight cases being registered and pending against him since 2012 at different police stations in Kolkata, Banerjee somehow managed to evade arrest each time.

However, recently, the cops came to know about Banerjee’s movement and after tracking him on Wednesday night, he was picked up from near Rabindra Sadan by the bank fraud section of the detective department in connection with a case that was registered on December 14, 2021. Apart from Rabindra Sarobar, seven other cases have been registered against him at Tollygunge, New Alipore, Garfa, Survey Park, Charu Market, Jadavpur and Park Street police stations.