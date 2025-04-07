Man dies post ‘assault’ in parking dispute

Kolkata: A man died allegedly after being assaulted over a parking related dispute in Tangra on Saturday afternoon. Police have arrested two persons.

The deceased Arun Gupta (48) had a business of motor engine oil and kerosene. His residence is Mathurbabu lane in Tangra. Two youths on Saturday afternoon allegedly parked their car in front of Gupta’s shop. When the shop owner asked the duo to move the car, an altercation broke out. Two family members of the accused duo also joined. The argument turned into a melee.

It is alleged that Gupta was manhandled before he was pushed due to which he fell on a drain. He, however, managed to get up and go inside his house. After a few moments, he was rushed to the NRS hospital where he died during treatment. His family members alleged that Gupta fell ill due to the assault by the accused youths. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.