Man dies in road mishap

SILIGURI: A man died in a road accident at Tinbatti More area in Siliguri on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Krishna Chandra Mandal, a resident of South Bharat Nagar (55). According to locals, he was heading towards NJP from Tinbatti More on a motorbike when a truck from behind hit him, he fell off the bike and the rear wheel of the truck ran over him. He died on the spot. NJP police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. An investigation has been started.