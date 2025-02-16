Man dies in mudslide while repairing tubewell

Raiganj: A tragic accident took place at Chuabari under Majhiwali Gram Panchayat in Chopra Police Station area of North Dinajpur district, claiming the life of Soren Roy (58) who died in a mudslide while digging a hole. The incident occurred on

Saturday afternoon.

According to locals, the tubewell at Soren Roy’s house had been out of order for several days. On Saturday, he began digging a hole near the tubewell to check its underground pipe. While the hole reached a depth of approximately 15 feet, a sudden mudslide from the upper portion of the hole buried him. His wife, who was assisting him, immediately cried out for help. Neighbours rushed to the scene and managed to rescue Roy, but he was declared dead upon arrival at Dalua hospital.

Suraj Thapa, officer in-charge of Chopra Police Station, stated: “The body has been sent to Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem. We have visited the site and initiated an investigation into the incident.”