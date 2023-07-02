Man dies during BJP’s political meet, TMC accuses Suvendu of ‘criminal negligence’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari of “criminal negligence” for the death of a man who fell sick during a political meeting of the BJP at Gaighata, North 24-Parganas.



TMC spokesperson Kunal, on Sunday, accused Adhikari of being responsible for the death of an elderly who was attending a political meeting of the BJP at Panchpota High School Ground, Shutia, Gaighata.

Ghosh alleged that the event turned into a “death trap” as the attendees were left without water in the unbearable heat. He said the elderly man fell sick during the meeting and was taken to Bongaon Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

He further alleged that this wasn’t the first time that such an incident took place during BJP’s political meeting presided by Adhikari.

Ghosh said in December 2022, three persons, including a minor girl, were killed in a stampede in a blanket distribution programme at Asansol.

Kunal tweeted: “Yesterday, LoP@SuvenduWB’s turned into a death trap!

An elderly man fell sick during a public meeting and was taken to Bangaon hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival. Earlier, Mr. Adhikari himself acknowledged that attendees had been left without water in the unbearable heat.

This tragic incident could have been prevented with a little care and responsibility. This is not the first time that the common people had to pay the ultimate price for the LoP’s lack of concern and CRIMINAL negligence.”

“In December, 2022, three persons, including a 14-year-old girl, were killed and eight women suffered injuries in a stampede that broke out at Mr. Adhikari’s blanket-distribution programme in Asansol which had been organised without permission from the Police. How many more lives will be sacrificed due to the LoP’s incompetence and disregard for public safety?” the tweet further read.

Meanwhile, TMC’s Pandaveshwar MLA, Narendra Nath Chakraborty took to social media to share a photo and claimed that it showed one Central force personnel holding an umbrella over the head of the BJP MLA Lokkhon Goroi. Millennium Post has not verified the authenticity of the image.

The TMC MLA said that at a time when Suvendu Adhikari holds strong opinions as to how the state police work he is silent on how the central police force is being manipulated by the leaders of his party.