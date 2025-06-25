Man dies days after being assaulted for ‘mobile theft’

Kolkata: One person who was beaten up for his alleged involvement in a mobile phone theft in the southern part of Kolkata’s Kareya area last week, died on Tuesday, police said.

Four people were arrested in this connection.The deceased, identified as Mohammed Sikandar, was assaulted allegedly by locals on June 18 on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone, a police officer said. Acting on the complaint lodged by the deceased man’s wife, police arrested four

people. “The man was first admitted to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital and then, when his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a private hospital,” the officer said.