Man dies as he tries to flee after killing kin

malda: A man has been accused of hacking his wife and in-laws over a family dispute. The wife of his brother-in-law and her daughter were killed while his wife is in a critical condition. The man also died by falling from the roof while attempting to flee from the spot, after committing the heinous crime.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Kamalbari Bandhapukur area under the English Bazar Police Station. According to local and family sources, the accused man, 35-year-old Tubai Mondal used to work in another state. Tubai had been having trouble with his wife for the past few months.Recently, the accused returned home from his workplace. At this time, his wife Nirmala Mandal was at her father’s house. Tubai went to bring his wife back from his father’s house. As his wife did not agree to return and a heated discussion ensued.