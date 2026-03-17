Man dies after son’s name deleted from rolls

Balurghat: An elderly man from South Dinajpur district reportedly died following anxiety related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, his family alleged.



The deceased, 56-year-old Chandi Charan Barman, a resident of Ishwarpara under Hili police station, died of a heart attack while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning.

According to family members, the distress began after discrepancies were noticed in the recently revised electoral rolls. While the names of other family members appeared in the final voter list, Barman’s elder son’s name was marked as “deleted” and the younger son’s name was shown as “under adjudication.”

Aditya Barman, the younger son of the deceased, said his father was a farmer and had no major health issues earlier. “After seeing that my elder brother’s name was deleted and my name was shown as under adjudication in the voter list, my father became extremely worried. Toward the end of February he suffered a heart attack due to the anxiety,” he said.

He added that Barman again fell ill on Saturday and was rushed to Balurghat District Hospital, where doctors confirmed another cardiac attack. “He died during treatment on Sunday,” Aditya said.