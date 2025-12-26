Man dies after receiving SIR notice, TMC blames EC, BJP

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the Election Commission (EC) following the death of an elderly man in West Bengal’s Chandrakona area of West

Midnapore, alleging that the incident was the result of “institutional harassment” linked to the SIR verification process.

The deceased, identified as Alam Khan, reportedly died after experiencing severe mental distress upon receiving a hearing notice from the Election Commission under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to the family, Khan was a valid voter and panicked after receiving the notice, fearing possible exclusion from the voters’ list or further legal complications. He allegedly suffered a heart attack soon after.

TMC alleged that the BJP and its “compliant B-team, the EC,” were deliberately issuing notices to genuine voters, creating fear and harassment.

The party claimed that such actions were part of a “planned conspiracy” to intimidate people and suppress voters ahead of elections.

Terming Khan’s death as “not natural,” the TMC held both the BJP and EC responsible. Meanwhile, another man from Murshidabad, Nimai Mal (44), died soon after receiving a notice. His family informed he received the hearing notice as his name was unmatched with his parents’.