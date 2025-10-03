Man dies after hitting height barrier during immersion

Kolkata: Utsab Chattopadhyay, a member of the Behala Senhati Santrapara Puja Committee, died late Thursday night after hitting a barrier during Durga idol immersion near Alipore Zoo brigade.

Utsab, a professional drummer, was sitting on the top of the lorry carrying the idol when the vehicle passed under the barrier.

He was struck by it, fell and sustained fatal injuries. Rushed to SSKM Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Witnesses and fellow committee members alleged that the place was poorly lit, making the barrier difficult to notice.

Local police have begun an inquiry, checking whether the immersion route was properly planned and adequate lighting and safety warnings were in place.

The sudden death left the Puja committee and relatives in mourning.