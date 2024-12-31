Man dies after falling from roof of eight-storied building

Kolkata: Under mysterious circumstances, a man died after he fell from the roof of an eight-storied building in Garfa on Monday afternoon.

According to a police report, on Monday around 3 pm, residents of an apartment building located on Purbachal Main Road in Garfa heard something heavy fall on the ground.

When they came out from their flats, they saw a man, identified as Sutirtha Hore (58) of Fern Road in Gariahat, lying in a pool of blood. Immediately, the police were informed.

After a while, cops rushed Hore to M R Bangur Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Hore was reportedly an insurance agent by profession.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. It is suspected that he committed suicide by jumping from the roof of the building.

Cops are trying to find out why Hore had been to the apartment building. The residents are being questioned to find out whether the deceased met any of them for selling any insurance policy or some other work related to that.