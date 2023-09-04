Man dies after falling from City Centre 3rd floor

Kolkata: A man died after he fell from the third floor of the City Centre in Salt Lake on Sunday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Chandan Mondal, was an employee of an event management company.



On Sunday, around 1 pm, Chandan fell from the third floor of the City Centre Royal Building. He was immediately taken to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’. It is alleged that he was being pressured by his boss at his workplace. Before the incident, Chandan sent an SMS to his wife apologising for failing in his duties towards his family.

Chandan’s wife, Priyanka alleged that her husband’s boss used to humiliate him in front of everyone. She alleged her husband was being deliberately burdened with workload which was impossible for him to manage. In the last call between the couple, the wife tried to comfort him but soon after she stopped receiving any replies to her message. When she called, Chandan did not answer it. Later, his death news was conveyed to Priyanka.