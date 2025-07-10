Man dies after Bowbazar scuffle, five booked

Kolkata: A 53-year-old man died after allegedly being assaulted during a scuffle with his neighbours in Bowbazar on Tuesday evening.

The deceased, Ezhar Ahmed of 12/1 Gopal Chandra Lane, reportedly fell ill after being pushed to the ground by a group of local youths. According to sources, Ezhar was walking along Colootola Lane around 4:30 pm while speaking loudly over the phone in an excited tone. One of the accused, identified as Md. Salim, allegedly suspected that Ezhar was referring to him and confronted him.

An altercation broke out, during which a few others joined Salim and reportedly abused Ezhar. The group allegedly manhandled and pushed him, causing him to fall. Soon after, Ezhar began complaining of chest pain. He was rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police sources said Ezhar had a pre-existing heart condition, which the accused were reportedly aware of. Despite that, they allegedly acted aggressively.

Based on a complaint lodged by Ezhar’s brother, Md. Israr Ahmad, five youths have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.