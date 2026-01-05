Man dies after attending SIR hearing with oxygen support

Kolkata: A tragic incident has been reported from Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas, where 68-year-old Najitul Molla died shortly after returning home from a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing.

The deceased’s family has alleged that the stress and fear surrounding the hearing severely worsened his already fragile health, ultimately leading to his death.

According to family members, Najitul Molla had been suffering from chronic respiratory ailments for a long time. On December 20, his condition deteriorated, and he was admitted to Chittaranjan Hospital in Kolkata. While undergoing treatment, the family received a notice asking him to appear for an SIR hearing regarding discrepancies in the voter list.

Despite being critically ill, Najitul was discharged from the hospital on December 28, returning home with oxygen support.

Relatives claim that Najitul was extremely anxious after learning that his name did not appear in the 2002 voter list, which led to fears that his voting rights could be taken away.

In a frail condition and still dependent on oxygen, he attended the SIR hearing on December 31. Soon after returning home, his health worsened significantly.

On January 2, he was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The family believes that mental pressure and physical strain caused by being forced to attend the hearing played a major role in his death.