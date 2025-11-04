Man detained for taking photos outside American Centre

Kolkata: A man was detained from outside the American Centre on Jawaharlal Nehru Road on Monday after he was found loitering suspiciously and clicking photographs of the building.

According to sources, the security personnel posted at the American Centre noticed the man moving around the premises with a mobile phone in hand. When he was seen taking pictures of the high-security establishment, the guards immediately detained him and alerted Shakespeare Sarani police.

Police later took the suspect into custody for questioning to ascertain his motives and whether he was sent by anyone to conduct a recce of the area. Officials said photography near the American Centre is strictly prohibited due to security reasons.

The incident triggered concern as the area has been on high alert since the 2002 terror attack on the American Centre, when two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire indiscriminately, killing five people and injuring around 20 others. An Islamic terror outfit later claimed responsibility for the strike. The CBI subsequently arrested and charge-sheeted five persons, all of whom were later convicted.