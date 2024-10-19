MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > Man defrauds several people by promising them admission to college
Bengal

Man defrauds several people by promising them admission to college

BY TIRTHANKAR DAS18 Oct 2024 6:41 PM GMT

Kolkata: A man, Nitai De, was accused of defrauding multiple individuals of Rs 48 lakh by promising them admission to KPC Medical College for MBBS.

According to reports, De took the money from several victims but failed to provide any documentation or proof of admission. When the victims did not receive the admissions, they demanded money back. Upon De’s refusal to return the money, the victims reportedly kidnapped him as retribution. The kidnapping occurred on Wednesday and the police launched an immediate investigation. Using mobile phone location data, they tracked De to a hotel in Rasulpur, West Medinipur, where he was found and rescued. Four individuals involved in the kidnapping were arrested at the scene.

All four kidnappers are residents of West Midnapore, but despite the arrests, the police have yet to apprehend Nitai De in connection with the fraudulent admissions. Investigations are ongoing.

TIRTHANKAR DAS

TIRTHANKAR DAS

Experienced Reporter cum Social Video Producer/Editor with a demonstrated history of working in broadcast, print, and digital media for the last 6 years. Skilled in Video Editing, along with reporting, shooting and social media strategizing. Bachelor in Media Science with specialisation in Print Media & Photojournalism from NSHM Knowledge Campus, Kolkata. Awardee: National Press Awards 24, Sangbad Prabhakar Awards 24.


Next Story
Share it
X