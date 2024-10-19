Man defrauds several people by promising them admission to college

Kolkata: A man, Nitai De, was accused of defrauding multiple individuals of Rs 48 lakh by promising them admission to KPC Medical College for MBBS.



According to reports, De took the money from several victims but failed to provide any documentation or proof of admission. When the victims did not receive the admissions, they demanded money back. Upon De’s refusal to return the money, the victims reportedly kidnapped him as retribution. The kidnapping occurred on Wednesday and the police launched an immediate investigation. Using mobile phone location data, they tracked De to a hotel in Rasulpur, West Medinipur, where he was found and rescued. Four individuals involved in the kidnapping were arrested at the scene.

All four kidnappers are residents of West Midnapore, but despite the arrests, the police have yet to apprehend Nitai De in connection with the fraudulent admissions. Investigations are ongoing.