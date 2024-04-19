Man defrauds 16 families by taking about Rs 25L loan

BALURGHAT: Allegations of embezzling loan money were raised against a man who along with his family fled after cheating around 16 families in the area. The incident took place in Gosaipur village near India-Bangladesh border of Hili block.



A local resident named Masud Mondal collected information of women of 16 families in that area and took a loan from a bank in the name of those women, amounting to Rs 25 lakh and later fled.

After the incident, when the bank employees went to the village to collect the loan money, the villagers surrounded them and protested. Rubiara Bibi, a victim of fraud, said: “A loan of Rs 20,000 was taken from the bank in my name. I knew nothing. The bank sent a notice to me a few days ago. I can’t afford to repay the loan. I informed the police. We are looking for a solution to the problem.”

Another villager Rina Bibi said: “The loan was passed without our knowledge due to the communication. The police have asked us to submit an application.”