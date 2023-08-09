Man critically injured in wild elephant attack in Alipurduar

A 55-year-old man was critically injured after being attacked by a wild elephant, on Tuesday night, at Uttar Khayerbari, located in the Madarihat block of Alipurduar district. Somra Paik was outside his house when a wild elephant emerged from the nearby jungle of Jaldapara National Park and attacked him, causing severe injuries. Upon hearing his screams, local residents rushed to his rescue and promptly transported him to Madarihat Rural Hospital. However, due to the extent of his injuries, he was later referred to Alipurduar District Hospital. Somra Paik’s condition is stated to be critical. The Forest department has announced that it will cover the medical expenses of the injured person.