Man convicted to life imprisonment in murder case

Alipurduar: Alipurduar’s Additional Sessions Judge Court sentenced a 50-year-old man to life imprisonment for murder. The convict, identified as Sadhua Lakra, who resides in Samuktala, Alipurduar, was also fined Rs 20,000.



On October 20, 2018, Sadhua Lakra and his son Dipak Lakra were booked by the Samuktala police for the murder of Rana Tirkey. According to the prosecution, Philip Tirkey, the victim’s brother had filed a complaint stating that on October 7, 2018, Sadhua Lakra and his son Dipak Lakra had invited Rana to Kalua Lakra’s house at Samuktala, Alipurduar, during Karam Puja.

It was alleged that Sadhua Lakra had then attacked Rana with a fish knife. Despite receiving medical treatment, Rana succumbed to his injuries on October 19, 2018. Based on the complaint, the Samuktala Police conducted an investigation and submitted a charge sheet against Sadhua and Dipak.

After hearing all arguments on Tuesday, the Additional Sessions Judge of the Alipurduar Second Track Court sentenced Sadhua to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000. However, Dipak Lakra was acquitted of all charges.

The defence lawyer, Debarshi Chatterjee, stated: “After five years of hearing, the court has sentenced my client, Sadhua Lakra, to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional 2 years of imprisonment. We will approach the higher court for reconsideration of the judgment.”