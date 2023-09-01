Man convicted for ‘attempted rape’ of 5-yr-old

Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri District Court has sentenced Raju Goala (45 years) to five years of imprisonment for the attempted rape of a five-year-old girl.



Judge Rinku Sur of the Additional Fourth Court delivered this verdict on Friday, as confirmed by Sanjay Das, the Public Prosecutor of Jalpaiguri District Court.

In 2008, in a tea garden in Jalpaiguri where the minor’s parents worked as tea labourers, the minor was alone at home on the day of the incident. Exploiting this opportunity, Raju Goala entered the house and attempted to rape her.

However, he was apprehended. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case under sections 448, 376, and 511 of the IPC and subsequently arrested the accused.