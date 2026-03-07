Man consumes poison over ‘pending’ status in SIR, dies

Cooch Behar: A man from Cooch Behar allegedly died after consuming poison amid anxiety over his name being marked as “pending” in the final Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter list, triggering political reactions in the district.

The incident occurred in the Kalpani area under Madhupur Gram Panchayat in Cooch Behar–2 Block. The deceased has been identified as Saminur Mia.

According to family sources, Saminur allegedly consumed poison on Wednesday night. Family members rushed him to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment. However, he succumbed on Friday morning while undergoing treatment.

Local sources claimed that Saminur’s name appeared as “pending” in the final SIR voter list and it is suspected that fear and anxiety over the issue may have driven him to take the extreme step. The incident has sparked a political blame game between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

TMC’s Cooch Behar-2 block president Subhankar Dey alleged that the BJP was responsible for the situation. “Deaths are occurring one after another. Saminur Mia of Kalpani village consumed poison and died in hospital on Friday morning. Such incidents are the result of a conspiracy by the BJP,” he claimed.

Responding to the allegation, BJP MLA from Cooch Behar North, Sukumar Roy, termed the death unfortunate but rejected the charge, alleging that the

Trinamool Congress had created an atmosphere of fear among the people.