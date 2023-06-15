Man composes poll jingle for wife contesting as TMC candidate

Jalpaiguri: “O dada suni jan, O didi suni jan, Zilla Parishad prarthi tomar, Begum Noor Jahan (gentlemen and ladies,this is Begum Nur Jahan, the Zilla Parishad candidate)’’ these lines reverberated in Jalpaiguri on Thursday on the way to the Sub-Division office in. Trinamool candidate Nurjahan Begum’s husband, Nazrul Haque, surprised all with this song accompanied by the ‘dotara’, a traditional string instrument of the area. Standing next to the singer was District Trinamool president and former Sabhadhipati of Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, Nurjahan Begum, the candidate. Nazrul Haque composed the song in support of his wife in the Panchayat Election.



In the previous Panchayat election, Nurjahan Begum had emerged victorious from seat no. 7 of Zilla Parishad. Once again, she is contesting as a TMC candidate for Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, this time from seat no. 5.

Nurjahan Begum stated: ‘The people of rural Bengal have a deep affection for Bhawaya and songs close to the soil. These melodies bring people together. That’s why, our election campaign will be driven by songs, starting from this day.’ She added that the songs will also highlight the various government projects such as Lakshmi Bhandar and Kanyashree, along with the state government’s development message.

Meanwhile, Nazrul Haque has already begun composing election songs. He has gained considerable recognition for his poems and songs in the Rajbanshi language, earning multiple awards and even being honored by the government of Bangladesh.

Nazrul Haque stated: ‘Although my wife is not enthusiastic about poetry and music, I stand by her side with a pen in hand during elections to support her through songs and poems.’