Man commits suicide due to job loss and depression

Kolkata: A 42-year-old man named Sanjib Maiti was found hanging in his flat in Nepal Saha Lane, Midnapore, on Tuesday morning. His son was sleeping in the next room at the time of the incident. Police from Shibpur Thana were called to the scene and have launched an investigation into the matter.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Sanjib, who worked in a private parking lot, had been struggling with mental health issues after losing his job before Durga Puja. While no suicide note was found, police believe that his mental state may have contributed to his death.