Man commits suicide at Esplanade Metro Stn, services hit

Kolkata: A man in his early 40s died by suicide at Esplanade Metro Station on Monday evening, leading to an hour-long disruption on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar -Kavi Subhash).

The incident occurred at 7:56 pm when the man jumped in front of an incoming Dakshineswar-bound train. In response, Metro authorities immediately switched off power supply to the third rail, which disrupted services.

Truncated service was operated between Kavi Subhash and Maidan, and between Dakshineswar and Central stations.

Normal service resumed at 8:55 pm after the recovery operation.

This is the third attempted suicide on Kolkata Metro tracks this year.