‘Man commits suicide after killing wife & son in Siliguri’

Siliguri: A tragic incident has shaken the residents of Samarnagar Bowbazar area in Siliguri, where a man allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and son.

The deceased have been identified as Shyamal Roy (27), his wife Tumpa Roy (22), and their 5-year-old son Pintu.

Shyamal allegedly slit his wife’s and son’s throats and then hung himself from the ceiling fan. The gruesome event has left the local community in shock. According to sources, Shyamal, a mason by profession, and his wife, Tumpa, who sold fried snacks at a local shop, had been living in a rented house for the past seven years since their marriage. The family was known in the area for their simplicity and hardworking nature. The tragedy came to light when Tumpa’s father, Kalipad Roy, was unable to contact his daughter despite repeated calls. He rushed to their house and found the door locked from inside. After repeatedly knocking without any response, he peered through the window and was horrified to see Shyamal hanging from the ceiling. He immediately informed the police.

Cops from the Bhaktinagar police station arrived at the scene and broke the door down, finding Tumpa Roy and her son lying in the room with their throats slit, while Shyamal’s body was hanging nearby.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Shyamal, unable to cope with mounting financial pressures, first killed his wife and son before taking his own life. Sources revealed that Shyamal had incurred debts of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh while trying to expand his wife’s business.

“They have some unpaid dues. Last night, they returned home from our residence. I never imagined it could happen,” said Tumpa’s father Kalipada Roy. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and launched an in-depth investigation into the case.